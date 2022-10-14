Julia Roberts says 'making out' is the key to a happy marriage

Julia Roberts swears that a good make-out session is the key to a lasting marriage.

"I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the "Ticket to Paradise" star told E! News in an interview while promoting her movie with George Clooney this week. "It's making out. Lots of making out."

Roberts, 54, has been married to cinematographer Danny Moder for 20 years and they share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 15.

"I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney for eight years, joked.

"It keeps you guys together," Roberts laughed.

Clooney and his wife share twins Ella and Alexander, 5.

Roberts and Clooney, who co-star as exes reuniting at their daughter’s wedding in the romantic comedy, said in another interview they never dated each other as young actors because they became "fast friends."

"Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship," Clooney told Access Hollywood. "And we were fast friends right away. So it was nothing, but it's been nothing but fun for us. So, I don't think that was ever really a thing."

The two have starred in several other movies together, including the "Ocean’s" series.

She also told the "Today" show last week that shooting kissing scenes with Clooney was "kinda ridiculous" and like "kissing your best friend."

"Well, thanks for that," Clooney responded, feigning offense. "You know I was a two-time 'Sexiest Man Alive?'"

Roberts last week said her family life has always been a priority over her acting career, which she said was a "dream come true" but "never consumed her."

"When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job. It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy," Roberts told CBS Sunday Morning. "The life that I’ve built with my husband, the life that we’ve built with our children that’s the "best stuff to come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them."

Clooney joked to E! News that he is "not allowed to give advice to anyone" about marriage since he waited so long to tie the knot – he was 53.

"I just kind of have to look at it as I'm the luckiest human being and then just appreciate that," he said.

Both he and Roberts agreed that their "paradise" is where their families are.

"We both feel that way," she said.