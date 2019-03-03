Miley Cyrus says her first kiss was with a girl

Miley Cyrus realized her own sexual fluidity at a young age.

The singer, who identifies as queer and pansexual, revealed that her first kiss was with another girl.

"When I was kind of growing up, being from the South … my first kiss was with a girl in middle school," Cyrus, 26, said on the "RuPaul: What's the Tea with Michelle Visage" podcast.

"No one could understand, in Nashville, saying that … so I had that relationship," the Tennessee native added.

Cyrus claims that she was one of the only Disney alumni to be openly accepting of the LGBTQ community during her "Hannah Montana" tenure.

"I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends; no one really would say that, so that was always really important to me," she claimed.

Since then, Nick Jonas has played a gay male on "Kingdom" and Demi Lovato performed at LA Pride events and revealed she's open to dating men and women.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer married longtime love Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, but during a break in their relationship, she briefly dated Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.

She boasted of her marriage last month, "The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age. We’re redefining, to be f—king frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship."