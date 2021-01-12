Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Emma Roberts shares first image of newborn son Rhodes with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

The acting pair welcomed their first child together on Dec. 27

By Julius Young | Fox News
Emma Roberts is sharing her new baby with the world for the first time. 

The "Scream Queens" actress, 29, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal her new bundle of joy: a baby boy, which she and boyfriend and fellow performer Garrett Hedlund, named Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," Roberts captioned an Instagram snap.

In the picture, Roberts -- donning a flowing oversized pastel orange dress that she paired with orange open-toed sandals -- cradles baby Rhodes, who is swaddled in a matching orange blanket while getting some fresh air on a striped outdoor couch.

Roberts was inundated with well-wishes after the reveal with Reese Witherspoon commenting, "Oh baby!!," while Ashley Tisdale wrote "I just liked it twice!!! Congrats beautiful."

Garrett Hedlund  (L) and Emma Roberts (R) welcomed their first child together on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles, Calif. (BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Roberts, 29, and Hedlund, 36, welcomed their first child together on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time. The gossip outlet also revealed the name of the pair’s son. 

Hedlund was in fact able to be in attendance for the birth amid current coronavirus mandates that have prohibited many from witnessing such events according to TMZ.

In the months leading up to the birth, Roberts and Hedlund had tried to keep her pregnancy under wraps, but it was the actress’s mother who had spilled the beans that Roberts was expecting.

"It was a disaster," Roberts said in October of her mom, Kelly Cunningham, replying "Yes!!" to a fan who had asked Roberts point-blank if she was indeed pregnant.

Actress Emma Roberts shared a photo of her new bundle of joy via Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Actress Emma Roberts shared a photo of her new bundle of joy via Instagram on Tuesday. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Another commenter followed up to congratulate the family, to which Cunningham responded, "Thank you so much! Very excited."

Roberts, who is the niece of Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, and Hedlund began dating around March 2019.

