Nick Carter accused of raping autistic fan in new lawsuit

Nick Carter has been accused of raping an underage autistic fan in a new lawsuit. Carter has denied the allegations.

Shannon "Shay" Ruth, now 39 years old, has sued Carter, alleging sexual assault. During a press conference held with her lawyers in a Facebook livestream, she alleged that the Backstreet Boys member raped her in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

"The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me," the woman claimed during the press conference.

"Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me.

BACKSTREET BOYS' NICK CARTER MOURNS DEATH OF ‘BABY BROTHER' AARON CARTER

"After he raped me, I remember him calling me a 'retarded b----' and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm."

The woman's attorney, Mark J. Boskovich, noted there are three other women whose accusations are included in the lawsuit against Carter.

"Nick Carter has a long history of abusing women," Boskovich said. "Shay is determined to bring Carter to justice. She believes it’s worth it to protect other women."

Ruth said she hadn't come forward previously because she believed she could "go to jail" over the alleged sexual assault.

Carter's attorney, Michael Holtz, denied the allegations in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue," Holtz wrote.

"Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This isn't the first time Carter has been accused of sexual assault. In 2017, pop girl band group member Melissa Schuman also claimed she was raped by the musician.

Carter denied the allegation at the time, saying, "Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally."

Prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Carter at the time due to the statute of limitations having expired.

"The reporting party alleged that, in 2003, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect in his apartment...," prosecutors said. "The statute of limitations expired in 2013. Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted, and the matter is declined."

At one time, Carter's brother, Aaron Carter, labeled Nick a "serial rapist" and compared him to Jeffrey Epstein in a series of tweets. The two had been in a feud at the time.

Aaron had wanted to fix his relationship with his brother in the days before Aaron's death on Nov. 5. He apologized to the pop star in a podcast interview at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unfortunately, I tried to play God and stand up for an alleged rape victim of Nick," Aaron said during an appearance on the "No Jumper" podcast. "And, to my brother, I would like to apologize and say I love you. I'm sorry. I shouldn't have done that."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.