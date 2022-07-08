Nick Cannon applauds Elon Musk's mission to help the 'underpopulation crisis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Cannon and Elon Musk are on the same page when it comes to baby making.

Musk, 51, seemingly responded to court documents published this week that show he welcomed twins with Nueralink executive Shivon Zilis in November on Twitter.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," he wrote Thursday. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

"Mark my words, they are sadly true," Musk added.

Cannon responded to the tweet saying, "Right there with you my Brother!"

The radio show host himself is father to seven kids with baby number eight on the way

Cannon was supposed to practice celibacy per his therapist's request but, "didn't even make it to [January]."

"I was supposed to make it to the top of the year," he told the podcast hosts Yee and Gigi Maguire.

"Then obviously I started going through some stuff. I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December - the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all.'"

He confirmed he was only celibate for a month and a half.

Cannon shares twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares two children with Brittany Bell. Cannon has another set of twins with Abby De La Rosa. Model Alyssa Scott gave birth to Cannon's son Zen, who passed away in December after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon is now reportedly expecting another child with Bri Tiesi and another, reportedly, with Abby De La Rosa.

Musk has 10 children, although his first child died of sudden infant death syndrome.

Since then, Musk has welcomed twins and triplets with Justine Wilson. He also shares two children with musician Grimes.

Most recently, Musk's top Nueralink executive reportedly gave birth to twins bringing the total to nine.