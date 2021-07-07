Expand / Collapse search
Mariah Carey
Published

Mariah Carey settles $3 million lawsuit against her former assistant

The 'Fantasy' singer settled a 2019 lawsuit against an ex-employee who Carey accused of blackmail

By Priscilla DeGregory , Len La Rocca | New York Post
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Mariah Carey has settled her $3 million lawsuit against her ex-assistant — accused of trying to blackmail the diva with secretly recorded videos, new court papers show.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok closed out the 2019 lawsuit that the "Fantasy" singer brought against her former assistant Lianna "Azarian" Shakhnazarian by simply writing, "Case settled," according to a decision from Wednesday.

The terms of the settlement were not made public and Carey’s lawyer declined to comment. Shakhnazarian’s lawyers did not immediately return a request for comment.

Mariah Carey settled the lawsuit against her former assistant. The details of the settlement were not made public.

Mariah Carey settled the lawsuit against her former assistant. The details of the settlement were not made public. (AP)

The "Always Be My Baby" crooner claimed Shaknazarian — who was canned in 2017 — secretly recorded embarrassing "personal activities" and in some cases "intimate" videos of her and then threatened to release them if the pop star didn’t give her $8 million.

Carey also claimed Shakhnazarian violated a non-disclosure agreement that she signed when she was hired in 2015.

In September, Borrok sided with the 51-year-old songstress when he sanctioned Shakhnazarian for destroying two videos, WhatsApp messages and an old cellphone that all could have helped Carey in her case. Shakhnazarian’s appeal of that ruling is still pending.

