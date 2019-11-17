New York gas explosion defendants convicted; blast destroyed ‘Sopranos’ star’s apartment

Maybe their papas never told them about right and wrong.

All three defendants were found guilty of manslaughter, assault and other charges Friday in connection with a gas explosion in New York City that caused the collapse of three buildings -- including one where Drea de Matteo, a star of "The Sopranos," lived.

The March 2015 blast in the East Village section of Manhattan killed two people and resulted from an illegally rigged gas line, authorities said.

“Unbeknownst to the people who were walking down the street, driving down the street, there was a virtual bomb lurking under the East Village,” Assistant District Attorney Randolph Clarke said in his opening statement, according to WABC-TV in New York.

An employee and a customer of a sushi restaurant in one of the buildings were both killed.

A few days after the tragedy, de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva on the hit TV show that ran 1999-2207, told the New York Post she was in Los Angeles at the time when a friend called to tell her what happened.

“She said, ‘Turn on the TV! Your building’s on fire!” de Matteo told the Post. “I said, ‘You’re out of your freaking mind.’ Then [my children and I] watched our house fall to the ground on television.”

The three men convicted were a building owner, plumber and contractor. They are scheduled to be sentenced in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.