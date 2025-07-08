New details exposed about 'Reservoir Dogs' star Michael Madsen's cause of death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New details about Michael Madsen 's death have emerged.

The actor, who was found unresponsive in his Malibu home on July 3, died from heart failure, with heart disease and alcoholism as contributing factors, a representative for Madsen confirmed to Fox News Digital.

According to the representative, an autopsy will not be conducted as Madsen's cardiologist has already signed the death certificate.

Madsen, best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's films "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill: Vol. 2," "The Hateful Eight" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," was 67 at the time of his death.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life. Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems currently being edited.

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many," his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, as well as his publicist Liz Rodriguez said.

Vivica Fox, who starred alongside Madsen in "Kill Bill," remembered the actor as an "amazing onscreen presence."

"I had the pleasure of working with Michael Madsen on ‘Kill Bill’ & several other films!" the actress said in a statement to The New York Post . "Michael was a talented man with an AMAZING on screen presence! My deepest condolences & prayers to his family. #GoneToSoon #RestInParadise."

Madsen was born in Chicago in 1957.

After moving to Los Angeles in the early '80s, Madsen - who was working as a mechanic in Beverly Hills - appeared in NBC’s "St. Elsewhere" in 1982, then in "WarGames."

From there, he went on to star in various memorable movie roles, including, "The Natural," "The Doors," "Thelma & Louise," "Free Willy," "Mulholland Falls," "Die Another Day," "Sin City," and "Scary Movie 4."

"Fame is a two-edged sword," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "There are a lot of blessings but also a lot of heavy things that come with it. I think it has a lot to do with the characters I’ve played. I think I’ve been more believable than I should have been. I think people really fear me. They see me and go: ‘Holy s---, there’s that guy!’"

"But I’m not that guy. I’m just an actor. I’m a father, I’ve got seven children. I’m married, I’ve been married 20 years," he added. "When I’m not making a movie, I’m home, in pajamas, watching ‘The Rifleman’ on TV, hopefully with my 12-year-old making me a cheeseburger. I sure as hell had my rabble-rousing days, but sooner or later you have to get over that and move on."