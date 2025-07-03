'Reservoir Dogs' actor Michael Madsen dead at 67

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Madsen, best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's films "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill: Vol. 2," "The Hateful Eight" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," has died. He was 67.

The actor died from cardiac arrest, his representatives told Fox News Digital. Madsen was found unresponsive in his Malibu home earlier this morning, they added.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life. Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems currently being edited.

ACTOR MICHAEL MADSEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many," his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, as well as his publicist Liz Rodriguez said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.