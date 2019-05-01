New ‘Child’s Play’ poster trolls upcoming ‘Toy Story 4’ movie

The latest teaser poster for the reboot of the 1988 horror flick “Child’s Play” takes a stab at another upcoming movie “Toy Story 4.”

The two films – one a take on a classic horror film about a killer doll and the other a beloved family film – are both slated to be released on June 21, 2019. However, “Child’s Play” came out with swinging, hoping to lure some moviegoers with hits latest poster that appeared to show the doll’s bloody footprint and a hand holding a cowboy hat [similar to the hat Woody, the main character of “Toy Story” wears.]

The poster also had a similar background to the teaser poster of “Toy Story 4” which was a picture of Woody tipping his hat.

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, who voices the killer doll Chucky in the reboot, tweeted about the poster.

“Woody? ..... or wouldn’t he?” Hamill wrote.