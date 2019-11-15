Netflix will fix World War II documentary following complaints from Polish PM

Netflix is set to revise an original World War II documentary series amid complaints from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The popular streaming service issued a statement on Thursday and noted that season one of “The Devil Next Door” will be updated with text in order to more accurately represent Poland’s role during the rise of Nazi Germany.

Netflix took to Twitter on Thursday to address the situation. In its tweet, the company said, “We are hugely proud of ‘The Devil Next Door’ and stand by its filmmakers, their research and their work.”

“In order to provide more information to our members about the important issues raised in this documentary and to avoid any misunderstanding, in the coming days we will be adding text to some of the maps featured in the series.”

“This will make it clearer that the extermination and concentration camps in Poland were built and operated by the German Nazi regime, who invaded the country and occupied it from 1939-1945,” Netflix concluded.

On Sunday, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted to Netflix to “stay true to historical facts” and provided a corrected map depicting Poland’s borders during the war.

Upon Netflix’s announcement to update the series, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the streaming service for its swift response.

Poland PM Morawiecki had lashed out at Netflix on Sunday over the documentary that features what he claimed was a "hugely inaccurate" map that portrayed his country in a negative light.

In a letter sent to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Morawiecki accused the streaming service of "obfuscating historical facts" in "The Devil Next Door," which included a map of concentration camps. Morawiecki alleged there were numerous errors within the visual.

"It has come to my attention that a recently released documentary series 'The Devil Next Door' involves a map that falsely places several German concentration camps within modern-day Poland's borders," Morawiecki wrote. "There is no comment or any explanation whatsoever that these sites were German-operated."

He continued, "Not only is the map incorrect, but it deceives viewers into believing Poland was responsible for establishing and maintaining these camps, and for committing the crimes therein. As my country did not even exist at the time as an independent state, and millions of Poles were murdered at these sites, this element of 'The Devil Next Door' is nothing short of rewriting history."

Morawiecki, however, noted that the ‘terrible mistake’ was “committed unintentionally” and said he hoped Netflix would either modify the series or inform viewers of the apparent error.