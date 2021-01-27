Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' drops first-look images at new fantasy series

Netflix dropped first-look images from its upcoming fantasy series "Shadow and Bones."

The series is an adaptation of author Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels and will premiere on the streaming service on April 23.

According to the synopsis, "Shadow and Bone" finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

"These photos offer a glimpse into the expansive, textured world Leigh created in her books," said showrunner/executive producer Eric Heissere in a press release about what to expect from the show.

"We worked tirelessly to craft a lived-in feel for fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with invented languages, uniforms, currency, and artistic choices from set design to costuming," he added.

"'Shadow and Bone' takes place in a very different kind of fantasy world," explained Bardugo, who is also an EP on the series.

"Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, repeating rifles instead of broadswords. It’s a story about the people who have been told how much they don’t matter proving how much they do. And it’s been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters," she added.

The series was shot in Budapest, Hungary and stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).