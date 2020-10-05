Netflix cancels 'GLOW' due to coronavirus

Netflix's "GLOW" will not finish filming its fourth season.

The show was just weeks into shooting what was set to be its final season when the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing many Hollywood productions -- including Netflix's -- to shut down.

The cancellation was confirmed by the show's creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch in a statement to Deadline.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show,” they said. “Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone."

'GLOW' STAR ALISON BRIE TALKS STRIPPING DOWN FOR WRESTLER ROLE, NUDIST PAST

They added: "There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

The show starred Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron. It garnered an impressive 15 Emmy nominations and took home three trophies.

"We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job," said Flahive and Mensch. "Register to vote. And please vote."

WHY 'GLOW' STAR ALISON BRIE AGREED TO NUDE SCENES

Netflix also offered the outlet a statement, confirming that the cancelation is "due to COVID" and calling the decision to pull the plug "difficult."

The show centered on a crew of women working as performative wrestlers, requiring a great deal of physical contact that made "shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," Netflix said.

The streaming giant's statement continued: "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."

Sources told Deadline that a coronavirus-friendly budget made the show far too expensive to continue considering the fourth season wouldn't be ready until at least two and a half years after the release of the third meaning the audience size could decrease drastically, making the budget -- and the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 -- too high.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet reports that all series regulars have been paid in full for the season.

The streaming giant has canceled a few other high-profile projects including "The Society" and "I Am Not Okay With This," also citing coronavirus complications.