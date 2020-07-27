Neil Young 'reconsidering' suing Trump over repeated use of music at rallies

Neil Young, who has been extremely outspoken in his disdain for President Trump's use of his music at his rallies, has announced that he's now considering suing Trump.

The 74-year-old musician has repeatedly condemned the use of his song "Rockin’ in the Free World" at Trump's campaign rallies but has yet to take legal action, as the campaign pays licensing fees.

Now, in a post on his website, Young is singing a different tune, specifically following the recent heightened civil unrest in Portland, Ore.

“I am changing my mind about suing President Trump. Reconsidering. I’m looking at it again," he announced. "There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue. But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets. His idea. He ordered it himself. This all DJT."

Young cited the recent deployment of armed federal agents to combat protesters, including a Navy veteran, as his reason for reconsideration.

“Trump has no respect for our military,” Young continued. “They are now to be used on the streets of America against law-abiding citizens for a political charade orchestrated by a challenged president."

The musician called the agents "thugs with no IDs shooting Americans on the streets."

"They are not our police," he insisted. "Our police should arrest these untrained thugs for breaking our laws.”

Young also claimed that "the US Military is against these thug troops being here on the streets of America, attacking citizens," and that Trump refused to accept responsibility for coronavirus-related problems at the state level.

"So I am reconsidering," he reiterated. "Imagine what it feels like to hear 'Rockin’ in the Free World' after this president speaks, like it is his theme song. I did not write it for that."

On Monday, Rolling Stone reported that Young may not have much of a case in court.

Outside of "Rockin'," Trump has recently used Young's hits "Like a Hurricane" and "Cowgirl in the Sand." ("Like a Hurricane" was played at an event in South Dakota recently.)

"I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me," Young tweeted earlier this month in response to a video of the song being played.