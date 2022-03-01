Ned Eisenberg, 'Law & Order: SVU' actor, dead at 65

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Ned Eisenberg, known for his role on "Law & Order: SVU," has died. He was 65.

Eisenberg passed away on Sunday, February 27 at his New York residence, his representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The beloved onscreen and stage star had been battling two forms of cancer prior to this death: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. and Ned's wife Patricia commended the star for his brave battle.

"As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," their statement read. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

The beloved actor's career spanned four decades. He's known for his role of defense attorney Roger Kressler in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Additionally, Eisenberg played the role of Sally Mendoza in Clint Eastwood's "Million Dollar Baby," which scored big at the Academy Awards in 2005.

Another one of Eisenberg's notable roles was his portrayal of photographer Joe Rosenthal in "Flags of Our Fathers."

His other film work included acting in "World Trade Center," "Limitless," "Won't Back Down," "Experimenter," "Asher," "The Exterminator," "The Burning," "Moving Violations," "Air America," "Last Man Standing," "Primary Colors," and "A Civil Action."

On the small screen, Eisenberg starred in "The Fanelli Boys," a comedy also starring Christopher Meloni and Joe Pantoliano.

He had recurring roles in "Mare of Eastown," "The Night Of," "Little Voice," "Person of Interest," "The Black Donnellys," and "Law & Order."

The Bronx native also guest starred in multiple TV shows, including "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "30 Rock," "The Big C," "The Blacklist," "Bull," "Elementary," "White Collar," "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary," "The Plot Against America," "New Amsterdam," and more.

Eisenberg co-founded the Naked Angels Theatre Company in 1987. His professional theater career began in Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs," and he also appeared on Broadway in "The Green Bird," "Awake and Sing!," and "Golden Boy."

Most recently, he appeared in the revival of "Six Degrees of Separation," directed by Trip Cullman.

He is survived by his wife, actress Patricia Dunnock, and son, Lino Eisenberg.