Ned Eisenberg, 'Law & Order: SVU' actor, dead at 65

Stage and screen actor battled two forms of cancer

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Actor Ned Eisenberg, known for his role on "Law & Order: SVU," has died. He was 65.

Eisenberg passed away on Sunday, February 27 at his New York residence, his representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The beloved onscreen and stage star had been battling two forms of cancer prior to this death: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. and Ned's wife Patricia commended the star for his brave battle.

"As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," their statement read. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

LAW &amp;amp; ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Legitimate Rape" Episode 1418 -- Pictured: (l-r) Raul Esparza as ADA Rafael Barba, Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson, Ned Eisenberg as Counselor Roger Kressler -- (Photo by: Michael Parmelee/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The beloved actor's career spanned four decades. He's known for his role of defense attorney Roger Kressler in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Additionally, Eisenberg played the role of Sally Mendoza in Clint Eastwood's "Million Dollar Baby," which scored big at the Academy Awards in 2005.

Ned Eisenberg as Roger Kessler, Sterling Beaumon as Hunter Mazelon in "Law &amp; Order: SVU."

Another one of Eisenberg's notable roles was his portrayal of photographer Joe Rosenthal in "Flags of Our Fathers."

His other film work included acting in "World Trade Center," "Limitless," "Won't Back Down," "Experimenter," "Asher," "The Exterminator," "The Burning," "Moving Violations," "Air America," "Last Man Standing," "Primary Colors," and "A Civil Action."

On the small screen, Eisenberg starred in "The Fanelli Boys," a comedy also starring Christopher Meloni and Joe Pantoliano.

Pictured: (l-r) Ned Eisenberg as Anthony Fanelli, Joe Pantoliano as Dominic Fanelli, Christopher Meloni as Frankie Fanelli, Andy Hirsch as Ronnie Fanelli, Ann Morgan Guilbert as Theresa Fanelli.

He had recurring roles in "Mare of Eastown," "The Night Of," "Little Voice," "Person of Interest," "The Black Donnellys," and "Law & Order."

The Bronx native also guest starred in multiple TV shows, including "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "30 Rock," "The Big C," "The Blacklist," "Bull," "Elementary," "White Collar," "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary," "The Plot Against America," "New Amsterdam," and more.

Eisenberg co-founded the Naked Angels Theatre Company in 1987. His professional theater career began in Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs," and he also appeared on Broadway in "The Green Bird," "Awake and Sing!," and "Golden Boy."

(L-R) Cast members Jonathan Hadary, Katie McClellan, Ned Eisenberg and Marilyn Matarrese attend "Rocket To The Moon" Opening Night - Curtain Call at The Theater at St. Clements on February 23, 2015 in New York City.  

Most recently, he appeared in the revival of "Six Degrees of Separation," directed by Trip Cullman.

He is survived by his wife, actress Patricia Dunnock, and son, Lino Eisenberg.  

