NBC’s Chuck Todd defends not having climate change skeptics on 'Meet the Press' special

NBC News’ Chuck Todd defended his decision to not invite any climate change skeptics onto his show during a full-hour special on the subject.

Last month, Todd dedicated an entire episode of "Meet the Press" to tackle what he described as the “climate crisis” and made it clear to his viewers that anyone who questioned the existence of climate change was banned.

“We’re not going to debate climate change, the existence of it. The Earth is getting hotter. And human activity is a major cause, period. We’re not going to give time to climate deniers. The science is settled, even if political opinion is not,” the "Meet The Press" moderator said.

Appearing on “The Daily Show” Thursday night, Todd doubled down on his stance.

RICKY GERVAIS SAYS FREE SPEECH IS LOSING TO POLITICAL CORRECTNESS

“We had a robust debate about taxes, that’s the debate,” Todd told “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. “The debate is what do you do this.”

“But not for climate change, why not?” Noah asked.

“Well, I also didn’t invite anybody who didn’t believe in the moon landing, and I also didn’t invite anybody who is flat-earther. Is that alright?” Todd shot back.

Noah continued to press the NBC News political director, echoing critics who say that “the press should be giving everyone an equal voice.”

“That is - no,” Todd responded. “Our job is to be fair. Our job is to be fair to the facts that are there. How do we mitigate climate change? How do we - if we’re going to build sea walls, where do we build them and who pays for that?”

NYT REPORTER SLAMMED FOR DOING 'OPPO RESEARCH' ON CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

Todd then described climate change as an “insurance policy” to skeptics, arguing “why would you not want it?”

“I had a relative on their death bed, didn’t really believe in religion, but on their death bed, they did. Well, okay, it’s an insurance policy,” Todd said. “Even if you’re not sure, it’s changing in front of us. Okay, so if it’s Mother Nature doing it, you still got to adapt.”