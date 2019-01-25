New York Times reporter slammed for seeking ‘opposition research’ on Christian schools

A New York Times journalist is facing backlash for what some critics are calling a slanted report on Christian schools in America.

Dan Levin, who covers American youth for the Times, took to Twitter in hopes to seek testimonials about people’s experiences while attending Christian schools.

The #ExposingChristianSchools was the result of the viral firestorm that took place in the wake of the confrontation between the Covington Catholic High School students and Native American elder Nathan Phillips last weekend.

Levin’s tweet was "ratio’d," meaning the reactions significantly outnumbered the likes and retweets, as critics accused the journalist of having anti-Christian animus.

Levin later clarified that he himself didn’t create the hashtag and that he was also looking for positive experiences that took place at Christian schools.

However, a few of his critics have noticed his retweets prior to seeking testimonials have been slanted in opposition to Christian schools. He has since retweeted several Twitter users praising their religious education.