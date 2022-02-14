Naomi Campbell's Vogue cover gives first look at baby girl: 'Best thing I've ever done'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Naomi Campbell opened up about motherhood as she gave fans a first look at her baby girl for British Vogue's most recent cover.

Campbell, 51, stunned fans when she revealed she had welcomed a baby girl into her family last May.

The supermodel didn't give many details about her daughter at the time.

"She wasn't adopted — she's my child," Campbell told British Vogue about her nine-month-old daughter in the March cover issue.

The supermodel also revealed that not many people knew that Campbell was bringing a baby into her family.

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she said. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

Campbell admitted the biggest surprise of motherhood was how "selfless" she is.

"My daughter comes first," she told the outlet.

She continued: "Everything I do, I do for her — that's it. It's so completely selfless, isn't it?"

She also didn't shut down the idea of adding more children to her family.

"Why not?" Campbell told British Vogue.

Campbell called her daughter a "beautiful little blessing" in May when announcing her arrival.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell tweeted. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell was congratulated by multiple celebrities.

"Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are!" designer Marc Jacobs responded. "What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

"Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" actress Zoe Saldana wrote.

"Omg!! Congrats mama! Love you," Ryan Destiny commented on Instagram.