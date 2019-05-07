Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace argues Dems should pursue impeachment despite unpopularity

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday that Democratic lawmakers should pursue impeachment proceedings against President Trump despite that path's unpopularity among voters, insisting it's "the right thing" to do.

“I don’t understand why the Democrats don’t see the political unpopularity of impeachment as their cover to simply do the right thing,” Wallace said. “If it were popular, they would be accused of doing a politically expedient political play to punish the president. That it’s unpopular gives them all the cover they should need to do the right thing.”

The "Deadline: White House" host called out House Democrats for their reluctance, saying they "balked and blinked and hedged."

"When do you say, 'I might not be popular for doing this but it's the fight I need to have?'"

