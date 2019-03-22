MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough says Trump is either ‘losing his mind’ or lying: ‘I’m talking to you, Donald’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough declared Friday that President Trump could be “losing his mind” if he’s not a “liar.”

The MSNBC morning show played a portion of Trump’s recent interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, in which he discussed his recent attacks on late Senator John McCain. Trump denied bringing up McCain, saying he only talks about the topic when he’s asked about it.

“What it really makes me think, actually, is that he is losing his mind because if he weren’t losing his mind, just stay with me if you’re a Trump supporter,” Scarborough said. “Did the president forget that he tweeted about it on his own this past weekend?”

Scarborough continued: “My dear friends who are Trump supporters, either the President’s losing his mind and can’t remember what he said earlier this week, or he’s a liar.”

Members of the mainstream media have often questioned the president’s mental health over the past two years. Scarborough added that he would not “jump to either conclusion” regarding whether or not Trump is suffering from mental health issues or simply misleading supporters, but the MSNBC star is convinced it’s one or the other.

“’I’m just your faithful and humble servant on the show. But there really is no choice. He is either a liar or he’s losing [his] mind. You pick the box,” he said.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in, saying she thinks it’s a “stress-induced distraction thing.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski were previously extremely close with Trump during the early stages of his campaign. The pair eventually turned on him and Scarborough ditched the GOP altogether in the process. Since then, the married morning show duo has criticized Trump on a regular basis, sometimes resulting in a Twitter beef with the president.

“If I had forgotten that I attacked John McCain for five minutes, two days ago, I’m going to a doctor,” Scarborough said before mocking Trump directly about recent comments about not getting thanked for his role McCain’s funeral.

“I’m talking to you, Donald. I’m talking to you,” Scarborough said.