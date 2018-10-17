MSNBC star Mika Brzezinski questions Trump’s mental health: ‘He is not fit, possibly not even well’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski put on her physiologist cap on Wednesday and declared that President Trump isn’t mentally fit for office and that it’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment “or something else.”

The MSNBC panel was in the midst of a discussion about Trump’s recent tweet in which he referred to Stormy Daniels as “horseface” when Brzezinski – who was once famously friends with Trump -- announced her diagnosis.

“This is one of the many, many, many ways this president has shown us that he is not fit, possibly not even well,” she said. “I don’t understand the people in this administration taking matters into their own hand, and trying to sort of stick it out, because they can keep things together.”

Brzezinski said Trump is “cratering” on the foreign policy front and “making us an international joke.”

“We are losing our influence,” Brzezinski said before going after White House staffers. “At some point, you are working for a president who is not fit to lead, who is going to do something crazy in five minutes, one hour, tonight or tomorrow… what more do you need to hear from him to start thinking 25th amendment or something else? This is not OK.”

MSNBC did not immediately respond when asked for comment on Brzezinski’s remarks or what she meant by “something else.”

Publically questioning mental health of public figures has become a common theme among the mainstream media. The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald recently published a feature in which esteemed mental health professionals denounced CNN and host Don Lemon for speculating about the mental health of Kanye West. A leading psychology professor told Greenwald that mocking mental health is similar to racism.

“It tries to minimize someone’s opinion not because of the spirit of the message, but because mental illness is some kind of slur against one’s character,” author Patrick Corrigan told Greenwald.

Brzezinski and her fiancé, co-host Joe Scarborough, were tight with then-candidate Trump before eventually turning on him. The MSNBC power couple allowed Trump to call into “Morning Joe” on a regular basis, hung around Mar-a-Lago and were even accused of conducting a softball town hall event with Trump in 2016.

A Rolling Stone magazine article in February 2016 even referred to Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as “Trump’s Lapdogs.” It was widely reported that Trump once offered to officiate their wedding.

Scarborough eventually ditched the GOP and decided to back away from supporting his old friend. The morning show hosts quickly emerged as some of the president’s harshest critics and it resulted in a Jan. 2017 feud in which Trump called Brzezinski “crazy” and took a shot at her over a supposed face-lift.

Scarborough recently tweeted that “Trump is damaging the dream of America more than any terrorist attack ever could” in promoting a column he wrote one day before the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.