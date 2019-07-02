MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasts 'Woke Democrats' in fiery tweetstorm: You'll 'lose another election to Trump'

MSNBC's anti-Trump morning show star Joe Scarborough turned the tables on Tuesday and slammed the 2020 Democrats for embracing "woke" positions, insisting that will lead them to "lose another election" to President Trump.

The tweetstorm began with Scarborough reacting to the news that Nike was pulling their shoes inspired by the Betsy Ross-designed American flag after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick expressed his opposition to the design, which he thought invoked slavery.

"The Betsy Ross flag is now a symbol of White Nationalism and slavery? Not defiance against a distant monarchy? Really, Nike?" Scarborough asked. "PC madness is accelerating just in time for 2020. Trump feeds on your reflexive Wokeness. Great job, everybody."

The "Morning Joe" co-host then pivoted to the Democratic candidates and reiterated the stances at last week's debates, saying they support "universal health care for illegal immigrants," "making illegal crossing America's borders legal," and "a return to forced busing" and asking them if they "now support the banning of the Betsy Ross flag from public places."

"Let me disabuse Woke Democrats of the notion that I expect them to adjust their beliefs and strategies to suit former Republicans. I don't," Scarborough continued. "But I do want them to refrain from blowing themselves up politically and re-electing Trump... But y'all be y'all and lose another election to Trump that you should have won. And start by continuing to fight those who want him beaten just as badly."

He added, "stop setting yourself on fire. Just beat Trump."

The former GOP congressman went on to vow to delete these tweets, dismissing everything he had said as a "distraction."

Scarborough and his wife/co-host Mika Brzezinski previously had a cozy relationship with President Trump during the 2016 election. The MSNBC stars went on to be two of his biggest critics on cable news.