MSNBC panel uses bizarre analogy to bash Trump over Kim Jong Un meeting

While it isn't exactly a shock for President Trump to be criticized on MSNBC, the left-leaning network found a surprising way to do so on Monday.

During a panel discussion on the president's surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, one guest oddly referred to the historic handshake meeting as a "diplomatic booty call."

After first insisting the Kim had "played Trump beautifully" by being able to use his relationship with the president in North Korean propaganda, journalist Elise Labott offered up her eyebrow-raising comparison.

"What the president is doing with what I've called this diplomatic booty call... but really doesn't take the relationship very forward," Labott said, causing the panel to chuckle.

2020 HOPEFULS SLAM TRUMP-KIM MEETING AS 'PHOTO-OP'

"The booty call analogy is a good one," MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace reacted with guest David Jolly adding that "Kim Jong Un swiped right" -- a reference to popular datings apps such as Tinder.

Earlier in the day, MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan also slammed the meeting, telling the "Morning Joe" panel "it makes me want to puke."

“The fact that Donald Trump is going out of his way to kiss up to this monster instead of actually projecting strength – what have we gotten from the North Koreans from all of this pomp and circumstance?" Jordan asked. "I don’t understand what we’ve gotten except diminished our own standing in the world.”

Several 2020 presidential candidates also slammed the meeting between Trump and Kim, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, who accused the president of "squandering American influence on photo ops."

“President Trump’s coddling of dictators at the expense of American national security and interests is one of the most dangerous ways that he’s diminishing us on the world stage and subverting our values as a nation,” a spokeswoman for former Vice President Joe Biden said.

While attending the G20 Summit in Japan, Trump extended an invitation to Kim via Twitter to meet him at the DMZ, where they met on Sunday.