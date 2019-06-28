Joe Scarborough lambastes 2nd Dem debate: A 'disaster' for Democrats, Biden's performance 'disturbing'

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough lamented the second Democratic debates, saying it was a “disaster” for the party as candidates attacked each other rather than President Trump.

Scarborough said Friday morning that he hoped voters weren’t actually watching the debate on his own network as it would give only a negative impression about them.

“With apologies to our friends and watching, last night was a disaster for the Democratic Party. My only hope is people were not watching and I will tell you why,” the co-host said.

“First on policy — let’s talk about the goal which every Democrat believes, which is we have to beat Donald Trump. Right? So they’re lined up in trench warfare, ready to get out of the trenches and charge and fight Donald Trump. Instead, they all turn their guns on each other and shoot each other,” he continued.

“Everybody is yelling at each other all night. Everybody like if you were watching, if you’re an American and this is your introduction to these candidates and the Democratic Party and all you see are 12 people yelling at each other, trying to interrupt each other and insulting each other, you’re like ‘You know what? I thought Donald Trump was a clown show. I’m changing the channel.'”

But Scarborough also directed his fury towards former Vice President Joe Biden for poor debate performance, particularly for letting Sen. Kamala Harris land punches on him.

“He was off his game, I must say,” Scarborough said. “It was one of the more disturbing debate performances I have seen since Ronald Reagan’s first debate in 1984.”

He said the attacks on Biden’s civil rights record will only continue as the Democratic primary heats up.

“Is there really a Democrat debate in 2020 that wants to say ‘I support busing?’” he asked. “Is there really a Democrat today that wants to say even in ‘74, I would have supported busing when the overwhelming majority of Americans oppose busing.’”

Scarborough noted the debate was a “bad sign” for Biden and will raise questions about whether Biden’s “time actually is up.”