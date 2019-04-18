MSNBC host unloads on Barr after Mueller report press conference

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace seemed incredulous after Attorney General William Barr, whom she called a "human shield" for President Trump, previewed the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation.

"The question for me now turns to why? Why?!" Wallace asked on Thursday. The host portrayed Barr as someone who failed to defend the rule of law while President Trump tarnished it.

"The rule of law had a deficit because Donald Trump had been kicking it in the teeth for 22 months, and what the country’s Attorney General did was walk in there and back up the guy doing the kicking," Wallace asserted.

Wallace was just one of many media figures to attack Barr after his controversial testimony before Congress earlier this month. The MSNBC host compared Barr to Roy Cohn, the disbarred attorney who helped Sen. Joseph McCarthy with his infamous investigations into communist influences in the country.

MUELLER REPORT SHOWS PROBE DID NOT FIND COLLUSION EVIDENCE, REVEALS TRUMP EFFORTS TO SIDELINE KEY PLAYERS

Barr's Thursday comments reiterated his previous finding that the special counsel's report found no evidence of Russian collusion. He and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also claimed Mueller found insufficient evidence to pursue obstruction of justice charges.

For Wallace, Trump clearly undermined the rule of law on a "daily" and sometimes "hourly" basis. She added that he spent large chunks of time "maligning" the FBI, Mueller, and Rosenstein.

Wallace doubted that the Mueller report exonerated Trump, asking why, if that were true, "have we heard from Barr five times."

"Why have we heard from Barr five times if the Mueller report is so awesome for Donald Trump?" she asked. "We have now heard from someone who is a human shield of Mueller’s findings five times."