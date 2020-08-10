Las Vegas officials shut down Mrs. Nevada beauty pageant for violating health and safety guidelines

The Mrs. Nevada beauty pageant was abruptly halted over the weekend.

On Sunday, the City of Las Vegas Business Licensing stormed the Ahern Hotel in Sin City and shut down the event after it was reported attendees weren't observing mandated health and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that there were an estimated 200 people in the audience while the state of Nevada has limited the number of people able to gather in either public or private settings to 50 or fewer and everyone must be wearing face masks.

After the authorities broke up the event, the pageant was able to continue sans an audience.

The City of Las Vegas confirmed the news on Twitter and to Fox News in the same statement.

"The city and @LVMPD found that the Ahern Hotel is in violation of the governor’s safety directives by attempting to hold the Mrs. Nevada pageant with spectators. Business Licensing accompanied by Metro Police did visit the property tonight and the event was stopped," the statement read.

"Earlier in the weekend, we attempted to notify the Ahern Hotel that the pageant would violate the governor’s directives, but our licensing officer was escorted off property by hotel security. We will have additional information tomorrow."

As of Monday, there are over 56K confirmed cases of coronavirus in Las Vegas and over 950 deaths.