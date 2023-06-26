Morgan Wallen returns to tour after vocal cord injury and son's scary ER visit

Morgan Wallen is back in the saddle and taking his sold-out stage by storm, following a dramatic six-week hiatus from his One Night At A Time world tour.

The country star made his return in Chicago on Thursday, playing to a crowd of over 40,000 fans at the renowned Wrigley Field. He also played a show on Friday.

The Tennessee native shared his excitement from his performances, writing on Instagram, "Chicago, I can still feel the energy today. Thank you for an incredible couple of nights in your city."

Wallen, 30, had previously announced on May 9 that, much to his chagrin, he was going on recommended vocal rest for six weeks, after receiving "bad news" from his doctors.

In an emotional video shared to Instagram, Wallen shared that if he "keeps singing" he could "permanently damage" his voice.

"They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%," he emphasized of the medical advice.

The "Last Night" singer had previously taken a 10-day break in April after losing his voice and canceling a show last minute, only to return to the stage and re-injure his vocal cords.

Wallen did not keep fans waiting for long, announcing new tour dates for when he was back in action just two days after the initial cancelation.

However, his six-week hiatus would not be entirely smooth sailing for the country-crooner, whose son was taken to the hospital just last week after being attacked by a dog.

Wallen and his ex-fiancée KT Smith, share son Indigo, 2.

Last week, Smith shared on her Instagram Stories several emotional videos in which she explained what had happened to her son. She detailed that her dog, an adopted Great Pyrenees named Legend, had bitten her son, resulting in a trip to the hospital.

"Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face and [Indigo] had to have stitches … we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room," she shared.

Smith later re-homed the animal.