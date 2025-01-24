Morgan Wallen bounces back with 'I'm the Problem' tour following chair-throwing legal drama

Morgan Wallen is heading back on tour after wrapping up the legal drama that unfolded from his Nashville, Tennessee, chair-throwing incident.

Wallen named his fourth studio album, "I'm the Problem," and the title track is set to be released Jan. 31. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter will jump back into touring with a 19-show stadium tour to support the new album.

"We made so many lifelong memories on the ‘One Night at a Time World Tour,’ and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for my fans and the way they showed up each night," Wallen said in a statement. "As I've been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the 'I'm the Problem Tour.' See y'all there."

Wallen will have a rotating lineup of guests for the tour, including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel.

In the 10 years since he released his debut EP and became a professional singer-songwriter, Wallen has broken records left and right and earned acclaim among his peers in the country music community.

Wallen, 31, hit his stride in 2024 and topped the Country Music Association Awards nominations with seven nods, including entertainer of the year, single of the year and male vocalist of the year.

Despite success on the stage, Wallen personally faced an uphill battle after he was arrested in April for throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville.

Wallen, who was charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, pleaded guilty, according to Fox 17 . Judge Cynthia Chappell sentenced the country music star to seven days at a DUI education center, along with two years of supervised probation.

"Earlier today (12/12/24), Morgan Wallen appeared in Davidson County Circuit Court with Judge Cynthia Chappell presiding where he entered a conditional plea pursuant to Tennessee’s Diversion Statute that does not result in a conviction," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital at the time. "The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Mr. Wallen to spend 7 days at a DUI Education Center, be on probation for 2 years — one year for each of the misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment — pay a $350 fine and court fees. Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement.

"Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

Wallen tossed a chair off the sixth floor of the Eric Church-backed bar Chief's in Nashville on April 7.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer was "cooperating fully" with the investigation, a rep for the musician told Fox News Digital at the time. He was originally charged with disorderly conduct — a misdemeanor — and three counts of felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The legal drama occurred while Wallen was performing on his "One Night at a Time" tour.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.