Morgan Wallen's Nashville arrest mocked by fellow country singer: 'Alexa, play The Chair By George Strait'

Morgan Wallen's Sunday night arrest at Eric Church's Nashville bar was mocked by country artist Ernest.

Ernest, who collaborated with Wallen on "Flower Shops" in 2022, shared a post on Instagram poking fun at the "Last Night" singer's night out. Wallen's evening on the town ended in a cop car after he allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop bar Chief's.

"Alexa, play ‘The Chair’ by George Strait," Ernest wrote on social media.

The video showed the country music artist driving in the car listening to his song "I Would If I Could."

"When Morgan asks me if I wanna go to Broadway…" he wrote over the video.

Wallen is "cooperating fully" with the investigation, a rep for the musician told Fox News Digital.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson said.

Wallen was booked into jail around 12:36 am local time. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer was released around 3:30 am. His bond was set at $15,250, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

"Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night," the Metro Nashville Police Department on X, formerly Twitter. "The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250."

Wallen is expected to appear in court May 3.

Nashville police officers were standing outside of Chief's on Sunday evening when a chair fell from above, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by WTVF. Chief's opened its doors for the first time on April 5.

Staff at Chief's confirmed to police that Wallen had thrown the chair from the sixth floor of the bar, the outlet reported.

The affidavit also stated police reviewed video footage that showed Wallen throwing the chair.

A photo of Wallen outside the bar with police was published by TMZ.

