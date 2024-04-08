Expand / Collapse search
Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen's Nashville arrest mocked by fellow country singer: 'Alexa, play The Chair By George Strait'

Authorities arrested 'Last Night' singer Morgan Wallen at Eric Church's Nashville bar Chief's

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Country star Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville Video

Country star Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville

Wallen faces felony charges in alleged bar incident

Morgan Wallen's Sunday night arrest at Eric Church's Nashville bar was mocked by country artist Ernest.

Ernest, who collaborated with Wallen on "Flower Shops" in 2022, shared a post on Instagram poking fun at the "Last Night" singer's night out. Wallen's evening on the town ended in a cop car after he allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop bar Chief's. 

"Alexa, play ‘The Chair’ by George Strait," Ernest wrote on social media.

The video showed the country music artist driving in the car listening to his song "I Would If I Could."

Morgan Wallen on stage and his mugshot

Morgan Wallen's collaborator Ernest poked fun at his Nashville arrest. (Metro Nashville PD/X/Getty Images)

"When Morgan asks me if I wanna go to Broadway…" he wrote over the video.

Wallen is "cooperating fully" with the investigation, a rep for the musician told Fox News Digital.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson said.

Morgan Wallen's mugshot shows the singer smiling

Metro Nashville Police Department released Morgan Wallen's mugshot. (Metro Nashville PD/X)

Wallen was booked into jail around 12:36 am local time. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer was released around 3:30 am. His bond was set at $15,250, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

"Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night," the Metro Nashville Police Department on X, formerly Twitter. "The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250."

Morgan Wallen in a cream shirt and red jean jacket points to himself on stage at the BBMAs

Morgan Wallen was out at Chief's in Nashville on Sunday night before his arrest. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Wallen is expected to appear in court May 3.

Nashville police officers were standing outside of Chief's on Sunday evening when a chair fell from above, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by WTVF. Chief's opened its doors for the first time on April 5.

Staff at Chief's confirmed to police that Wallen had thrown the chair from the sixth floor of the bar, the outlet reported.

The affidavit also stated police reviewed video footage that showed Wallen throwing the chair.

A photo of Wallen outside the bar with police was published by TMZ.

A photo of Morgan Wallen with police officers after throwing chair off roof

Morgan Wallen photographed standing with police officers on April 8. (TMZ.com)

Morgan Wallen on red carpet

Morgan Wallen skipped the 2024 CMT Awards, where he was nominated for male video of the year. (Getty Images)

