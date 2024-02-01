Canadian Pizza Hut goes viral for hysterical typo about why dining room was closed

A Canadian Pizza Hut location has gone viral after a hysterical typo left customers wondering if they should leave a tip.

"Due to unforeseen circumcisions the dining room will be closed this evening," a sign taped to the door by employees said. "Sorry for the inconvenience."

It’s safe to assume that employees meant to write "circumstances," instead of "circumcisions."

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld called it "the very worst typo ever" when covering the story on "Gutfeld!"

"Don’t order the sausage," he added.

Tyrus joked, "How can a circumcision be unforeseen?"

Many took to social media to have fun with the typo:

Pizza Hut Canada responded, "We promise the only thing we cut is pizza."

Canada's CTV News, which covered the unfortunate gaffe, reported that the Pizza Hut is located in Timmins, Ontario and had a sense of humor about the gaffe. A new sign says that in light of recent "CIRCUMSTANCES," a new special is available and "no tip is required."

The general manager of the Pizza Hut location blamed the typo on autocorrect, according to CTV News.

The Timmins and District Hospital Foundation even had fun with it.

"Hey Timmins Pizza Hut … stick to Pizza, we’ll handle the circumcisions," the hospital wrote on Facebook, according to CTV News.