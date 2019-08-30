‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara slammed on social media over ‘tone deaf’ pics ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Sofia Vergara‘s glam beach photos calling out Hurricane Dorian aren’t sitting too well with fans as many are readying for the storm.

“Esperando a Dorian,” she captioned photos on Wednesday, (which translates to “waiting for Dorian”) as her and girlfriends posed in beachy white ensembles with a tropical backdrop — each with a drink in hand. The second photo in the post was complete with her taking a big sip from her drink.

The photo garnered mix reactions from fans as some fawned over the “Modern Family” star’s beauty, but others took offense to her lack of compassion for Floridians who are prepping for the hurricane.

“This is not funny at all,” wrote one commenter.

“I am a fan. But the waiting for Dorian comment was not funny,” wrote another.

Hurricane Dorian strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph on Friday.

Although she doesn’t specifically state where she is, she uses the hashtag “#Casachipichipi” which she’s used before while at her Caribbean island vacation house where she’s brought co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband.

Despite any backlash from followers, the 47-year-old actress continued to post carefree photos in the ocean with her friends.

In the last of her documenting her trip, she and her girlfriends were aboard a private plane.

“Bye bye Dorian!!” she wrote of the group photo, which wasn’t received too well by fans.

“Must be nice here I sit wondering if I will have to evacuate and will my pets be safe will I have electricity soon after the storm and will everything in my fridge have to be thrown away and I have to spend my money to replace,” one commenter wrote.

“Como se dice ‘tone deaf’ en Espanol?” another chimed in.

President Donald Trump has declared a national state of emergency in Florida ahead of the storm’s landfall.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.