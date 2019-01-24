Expand / Collapse search
'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' star Rebecca Ferguson secretly married over Christmas

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Rebecca Ferguson plays a spy in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, and she may make a great one offscreen as well, because the Swedish actress is great at keeping a secret.

Ferguson, 35, revealed she secretly married her longtime boyfriend, Rory, over the holidays — and his last name is still a secret from the world.

"[It means] nothing. I think we both wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I'm not very religious. I believe in love," she told "Extra" on Wednesday. "It was more for us and our family. We rented a cottage with friends and family and Wellington boots and big wooly socks and big ruggy jumpers."

She added that they played games, table tennis and snooker, a game similar to billiards.

Ferguson, who stars in the upcoming "The Kid Who Would Be King," also said her 11-year-old son, Isaac (who she shares with ex-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg), served as their ringbearer, while her six-month-old daughter slept through the ceremony.

Aside from the secrecy, Ferguson's wedding dress also eschewed tradition.

She explained, "I wore a beautiful skirt, a wedding skirt, that I can shorten off, get some pockets in, and use in Greece for the summer ... I am practical!"