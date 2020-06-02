'Mission Impossible 7' set to begin production again in September after shutting down due to COVID-19

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“Mission Impossible 7” is set to restart filming in September, positioning itself as a test for Hollywood to get back to producing major blockbusters following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production on the Tom Cruise-led franchise’s seventh installment halted months ago as a precaution to protect cast and crew from the coronavirus in Italy, where shooting was set to take place prior to the country becoming an epicenter for the outbreak in Europe.

However, Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the movies, revealed to Variety that the production is poised to get back to work in September, with some new restrictions in place to decrease the risk of contracting COVID-19.

HELP PREVENT CORONAVIRUS WITH HAND SANITIZER: HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN

The actor told the outlet that everything will start with the outdoor scenes while they test new set guidelines. From there, they’ll figure out how to make more elaborate, and risky, things like crowd shots, stunts and fight scenes happen.

“People that are involved in any close proximity stuff, it will have to be determined that they’re safe to do that. I don’t know what the testing situation is, how that works, or whether they’ll be able to be tested regularly,” he explained.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

Although a handful of film and TV productions have discussed ways to get back to work safely in the age of COVID-19, “Mission Impossible 7” marks one of the larger tentpoles to kick Hollywood back into gear after months of uncertainty and job loss. However, there are still a myriad of unknowns that go along with figuring out how to get the entertainment industry back up and running. Media experts previously told Fox News that the first thing to understand is that there will be no return to business as usual.

Christian Simonds, a partner at the global law firm Reed Smith’s Entertainment and Media, previously told Fox News that even when restrictions are lifted, it’s likely the same number of jobs won’t be returning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think crews will be limited to essential production personnel only. I think many ancillary positions - production assistants, etc. - will no longer be allowed on set,” Simonds explained. “The goal will be to minimize crew as much as possible while cast is on set.”

“Mission Impossible 7” is currently scheduled to hit theaters in November 2021.