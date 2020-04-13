Miranda Lambert criticized, clears air after sharing throwback photo with ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic

Miranda Lambert cleared the air after sharing throwback images of herself with “Joe Exotic" on Monday from their time together when he owned and operated an Oklahoma zoo specializing in big cats.

"Here’s a little Monday memory for y’all. #TigerKing #WayTooPrettyForPrison 😂😂🙋‍️," Lambert captioned a series of three images taken with Exotic, his ex-husband John Finlay and an employee.

Lambert also referenced her song "Way Too Pretty for Prison" as well Exotic’s current 22-year incarceration in federal prison for a murder-for-hire-plot to kill his arch-nemesis, fellow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

DONALD TRUMP JR. SAYS 'TIGER KING' STAR JOE EXOTIC'S SENTENCE SEEMS 'AGGRESSIVE,' JOKES HE'D LOBBY FOR PARDON

Lambert was immediately lambasted for sharing the photos and took even more heat for posing with the convicted animal abuser given the treatment he’s displayed towards his animals in the past – for which he’s admitted that he’s "ashamed."

"That's not a pic I would be proud of let alone post on social media. Very disappointed," wrote one person.

‘TIGER KING’ STAR DOC ANTLE, BRITNEY SPEARS SHARED VMAS STAGE IN 2001

"Surprised that you would post this considering you [sic] love of animals???? Odd!" commented another.

"Yikes. This is embarrassing," said another individual.

Three hours after posting the eyebrow-raising pics, Lambert issued a follow-up tweet within the same thread explaining the culmination of her encounter with Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

“Backstory: During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation Team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners,” Lambert wrote. “MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston to shelters in Oklahoma, where there was more room and they could be treated and adopted."

The songstress continued: “Some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff. Now I know it’s 'Joe Exotic.' I’ve never been to his zoo and I didn’t even know he had tigers. OBVIOUSLY I’d never condone animals being treated badly."

JOE EXOTIC WILL APPEAR IN 'TIGER KING' FOLLOW UP DOCUMENTARY

On Monday, a FOX special airing on TMZ will feature "exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage," according to a press release. The hour-long special will explore "outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty."

Additionally, the doc will further investigate the disappearance of Carole Baskin's previous husband.

The investigation into Baskin's husband Don Lewis has been reopened since Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" brought attention to it after going cold years ago. An update on the status of that investigation is also set to be featured in the special.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another follow-up documentary is in the works from Investigation Discovery, titled "Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic."