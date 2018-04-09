Miranda Lambert, Anderson East split after 2 years, reports say

Miranda Lambert is single again.

The 34-year-old country music star and her boyfriend of over two years, singer Anderson East, have broken up, according to multiple reports. The two had been dating since late 2015, after Lambert split from ex-husband Blake Shelton in July of that year.

ET has reached out to Lambert's rep for comment. East's rep had no comment.

Lambert last posted about 30-year-old East in January, Instagramming a pic of herself kissing him on the cheek.

"About to watch this Hottie @andersoneast on @todayshow! #happyalbumreleaseday #🔥 #Encore," she wrote.

Meanwhile, East's last post of Lambert was in November, when he wished her a happy birthday and called her his "love."

Last September, the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary.

During their relationship, Lambert and East also collaborated professionally. They dueted on "Pushin' Time" and co-wrote the songs "Getaway Driver" and "Well-Rested," which were all featured on Lambert's 2016 album, "The Weight of These Wings."

Last October, Lambert joked about her current priorities, revealing that there are three "M's" in her life that are of the utmost importance to her -- and the list no longer includes men.

"Music and mutts," she told Redbook magazine. "Pretty much all I live for are those two things. Men used to be on that list, but I cut that one out. Just kidding!"

"It was the three M’s, and now it’s two," she continued. "No, it is three: The last one is Miranda."