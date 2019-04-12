Miranda Lambert and NYPD husband are no longer shy about being seen in public

The cop’s got a new beat.

Country star Miranda Lambert and her new NYPD husband Brendan McLoughlin have been making the rounds in the entertainment world.

The couple was spotted in Las Vegas at the opening of Aerosmith’s Park MGM “Deuces Are Wild” residency.

The newlyweds then made their first red-carpet appearance together at the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday in Sin City.

They secretly married after meeting in November, and Lambert announced the marriage on Valentine’s Day weekend via Instagram.

The Post reported that months before McLoughlin married the singer, he was engaged to a fellow Staten Islander.

Also at the Aerosmith show was the band’s ’80s “Walk This Way” collaborator Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

Said a spy: “He happened to be deejaying at the club On the Record and stopped by.”

Singer Steven Tyler admonished subdued fans during the show, “Why the f - - k are you sitting down?”

