Miley Cyrus unveils new seductive photos in low-cut black dress

Miley Cyrus isn’t shy about heating things up.

The 26-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram Friday where she posted a series of photographs of herself posing around a home.

Cyrus accentuated her figure — and numerous body art — with a dangerously low-cut black dress that was paired with plenty of chains. Rather than going back to her roots and sticking out her tongue, Cyrus opted to flaunt a more seductive look.

The star, who let her beachy golden tresses down, posed in front of windows overlooking the Los Angeles skyline at night, as well as by a doorway.

The snap comes just days after Cyrus shut down rumors that she was expecting her first child with husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

"I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us' .... we’re happy for us too!" she tweeted in response to one media outlet that picked up the story.

“Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives," continued Cyrus, who also shared a photo of herself featuring an egg meme — a nod to the most-liked Instagram photo — covering her stomach.

"Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg," she asked her fans.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 28, tied the knot last month. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer confirmed the news, sharing a handful of sweet photos of herself and the "Independence Day: Resurgence" actor from the couple's wedding day.

"This is probably our one - millionth kiss ...." Cyrus captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss.

In another photo, the duo was seen embracing each other with Cyrus wearing an ivory floor-length off-the-shoulder gown, and Hemsworth in a black tux.

"12.23.18," Cyrus wrote seemingly referring to when the couple wed.

In her final post, Cyrus simply captioned a picture of Hemsworth holding her: "10 years later ....."

The Australian actor also shared the photo on his Instagram, sweetly writing: "My love ❤️."

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song" and became engaged in 2012 only to end their relationship in September 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2015.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.

