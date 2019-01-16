Miley Cyrus shuts down rumor she and Liam Hemsworth are expecting their first child together

Just hours after a report started swirling the Internet claiming she and husband Liam Hemsworth were expecting their first child together, Miley Cyrus went on social media to shut the rumor down.

"I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us' .... we’re happy for us too!" the 26-year-old pop star tweeted in response to one media outlet that picked up the story.

“Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives," continued Cyrus, who also shared a photo of herself featuring an egg meme — a nod to the most-liked Instagram photo — covering her stomach.

"Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg," she asked her fans.

MILEY CYRUS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH'S RELATIONSHIP, FROM MEETING ON 'THE LAST SONG' TO MARRIAGE

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 28, tied the knot back in December. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer confirmed the news, sharing a handful of sweet photos of herself and the "Independence Day: Resurgence" actor from the couple's wedding day.

"This is probably our one - millionth kiss ...." Cyrus captioned a photo of the pair sharing a kiss.

In another photo, the duo is seen embracing each other with Cyrus wearing an ivory floor-length off-the-shoulder gown, and Hemsworth in a black tux.

"12.23.18," Cyrus wrote seemingly referring to when the couple wed.

MILEY CYRUS POSTS SWEET TRIBUTE TO HUSBAND LIAM HEMSWORTH ON HIS BIRTHDAY

In her final post, Cyrus simply captioned a picture of Hemsworth holding her: "10 years later ....."

The Australian actor also shared the photo on his Instagram, sweetly writing: "My love ❤️."

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song" and became engaged in 2012 only to end their relationship in September 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2015.