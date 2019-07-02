Miley Cyrus posts congratulatory note to Lil Nas X after he apparently came out as gay

Miley Cyrus shared a congratulatory note to Lil Nas X after he appeared to come out as gay in a social media post celebrating the end of Pride Month.

The “Old Town Road” rapper made the announcement on Twitter Sunday with a cryptic note and rainbow emoji.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more” he said before referencing his latest song. “But before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to ‘c7osure.’”

As ET Online notes, the track’s lyrics include a line, “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow.”

Many took this as a signal that the 20-year-old musician is coming out, and he responded to some fans’ well-wishes to confirm the theories. Soon after, Cyrus took to Instagram to thank her “baby brother.”

“SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx,” she wrote along with two rainbow emojis and a picture of the two of them together. “In your corner forever my friend!”

The image and post came on the same day Cyrus brought Lil Nas X to the stage at her show in Glastonbury where they performed “Old Town Road” with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

He also shared a photo of himself with Cyrus and Dua Lipa that same day writing: “thank u for this opportunity miley dua in the cut.”

Nas’ “Old Town Road” has become a musical sensation, and its remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus has spent 12 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The rap/country crossover song was initially met with controversy after Billboard pulled it from the Country music chart over claims it wasn’t “country enough.”