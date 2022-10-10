Mila Kunis slams standing ovation for Will Smith at Oscars after slap: 'Insane to me'

Mila Kunis blasted the standing ovation that Will Smith received at the Academy Awards in March for winning Best Actor, after he slapped Chris Rock.

The actress stood by her decision to not stand up for Smith, despite the majority of the audience standing up to applaud the actor after his big win for his role in "King Richard."

"The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead," she told C Magazine. "We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself. Not standing up, to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up. I thought, 'Wow, what a time we're living in that rather than do what's right, people focus on doing what looks good.' It's insane to me."

Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the ceremony where Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple remained seated while Smith accepted his award.

Recently, Kunis faced her own struggle in the spotlight, after she was booed by the audience while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during a taping in Brooklyn.

The actress was a good sport about it, joking with Kimmel, "What's wrong with your audience? Very New York of you, very New York."