Mila Kunis regrets not letting Ashton Kutcher travel to space: 'Selfish of me'

Mila Kunis admits it was selfish of her to not let her husband Ashton Kutcher travel to space on a civilian flight.

But the "Bad Moms" actress, 37, was a new mom at the time and anxious about something tragic happening to her kids' father.

"We get together nine years ago and he was like, 'I have a ticket to go to space.' I was like, 'Oh, okay.' I was like, 'That's fun, have fun,'" she recalled to People magazine.

Kutcher, 43, was supposed to be on one of Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flights but sold his ticket back when Kunis put the kibosh on his travel plans.

The Hollywood couple share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4.

"Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he's like, 'I'm going into space.' And I was like, 'That's irresponsible, you cannot have… This is not what you do. You are a father,'" Kunis admitted saying to Kutcher. "I was all so hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. The thing's going to explode and you're going to die — and you're going to leave me with the babies.'"

Now, Kunis said she hates that she took away his dream.

"I know I hate it," she confessed. "Also I'm such ['Star Trek' fan]. The fact that I didn't let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies.' And so that's where that decision was made out of."

Kunis added, "I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it's too late."

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher told Cheddar News in an interview on July 15. "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."

Kutcher did confirm that he will be traveling to space "at some point."

Virgin will complete two more test flights before customers can pay a minimum of $250,000 for a seat on a flight to space. The expected launch for commercial flights is in 2022.

Branson completed a test flight in early July.

"I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid but honestly, nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space," Branson said after the flight landed, according to Entertainment Tonight . "It was just magical... I'm just taking it all in, it's unreal."

