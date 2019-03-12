Mike Tyson: I wouldn’t let Michael Jackson hang out with my child

Boxer Mike Tyson was blunt about whether he would've let his child hang out with Michael Jackson while the music icon was still alive.

"I have an 8-year-old kid. I wouldn't let Michael hang out with my kid. I wouldn't let my kid go over Michael's house," Tyson told Michael Rapaport in an episode of his "I Am Rapaport" podcast released Monday.

During the interview, audio of which was published by TMZ, the 52-year-old pugilist said that while he loves Jackson, the late pop star "has a reputation of this."

Tyson compared it to people not allowing their children around him because he was convicted of rape and spent time in prison.

"It's like some people say, 'Well listen, you're Mike Tyson. I wouldn't let my daughter around you cause you've been to prison for rape,'" the champ and "Hangover" actor said. "I respect that, I understand that."

He "would think the same thing," Tyson added.

Jackson, in the documentary "Leaving Neverland" which was released in January and recently aired in two installments on HBO, is accused of sexually abusing two young boys in the 1980s and '90s when he was at the height of his fame. His estate has filed suit and claimed Jackson is innocent of the alleged crimes.