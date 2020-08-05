Migos rapper Takeoff accused of rape in lawsuit

Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, has been sued for sexual assault in the state of Calif., according to court docs obtained by multiple outlets.

The civil complaint, obtained by BuzzFeed News and The New York Times, among others, alleges that the rapper -- born Kirshnik Khari Ball -- raped a woman, only identified as Jane Doe in the papers, in Los Angeles on June 23.

Doe is suing Takeoff for damages over sexual battery, assault, emotional distress, false imprisonment, and more.

MIGOS' OFFSET HAS CHARGES IN PHONE-SLAPPING CASE DISMISSED

Per BuzzFeed, according to the court documents, Doe arrived at a party also attended by Takeoff, 26, where the rapper later offered her marijuana.

The plaintiff told the party's host that Takeoff had made her uncomfortable and the host offered to take her upstairs. Takeoff was walking up the staircase as Doe and the host were going up, and the host engaged in an argument with Takeoff, according to the docsuments.

Doe continued upstairs to a bedroom alone until Takeoff entered the room.

Per BuzzFeed News, citing the documents, Takeoff allegedly made sexual advances, which the suit claims Doe "clearly and unequivocally refused," but Takeoff allegedly engaged in "forceful sexual intercourse" despite the lack of Doe's consent.

RAPPER QUAVO GETS AGGRESSIVE AT PARIS FASHION WEEK PARTY

Doe later sought medical care, according to her attorney Neama Rahmani.

At the hospital, "staff observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the same," the suit reads, per BuzzFeed News.

According to the outlet, an LAPD officer said there is an open investigation into this case.

"She’s terrified,” Rahmani said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times. “There’s a significant disparity in wealth and power. He’s a famous artist, he had security, there were weapons on the premises. She is someone who doesn’t have those resources and is also concerned about safety and retaliation. That adds an extra element in a case like this when he’s rich and powerful.”

Takeoff has since denied the allegations. His attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ on Wednesday: "We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence."

Findling continued: "Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations."

Reps for Migos and Takeoff's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The damages the suit will seek have not yet been specified, but Rahmani said monetary compensation isn't the motivation for the suit.

"... This case isn’t about money. It is about justice," Rahmani told Fox News. "We have not contacted Takeoff or his attorney to ask for money. Justice will be served [if] Takeoff is arrested, charged with felony rape, convicted, and sentenced to state prison. Even though the Los Angeles Police Department has yet to arrest him, we remain hopeful that they will when they conclude their investigation, and that the District Attorney will prosecute Takeoff to the full extent of the law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Migos also consists of rappers Quavo and Offset, who is married to Cardi B.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.