Chrissy Teigen, Michael Costello 'doing fine' after cyberbullying controversy: 'We talked, we're OK'

Michael Costello and Chrissy Teigen are no longer at odds over claims from the fashion designer that she had bullied him so badly he considered suicide.

"I'm doing fine now. I mean, we talked, we're OK," Costello, 39, told Fox News Digital on Friday at the "Homecoming Weekend" party in West Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s big game.

In fact, the former "Project Runway" star maintained that he and the "Cravings" cookbook author, 36, have chatted at least "a couple times" since Costello came forward with his allegations Teigen had sent him nasty messages via social media dating back to 2014, and that she was using her influence behind the scenes to stymie his professional career.

"I mean, we're not like best friends or anything, but we've talked and worked out a few things," Costello revealed. "I have no ill feelings towards Chrissy or towards anybody, towards John [Legend] or anyone," he added.

In a since-deleted Instagram post last year, Costello revealed the lengths Teigen had allegedly been willing to go to since 2014 in order to kill his career following a social media misunderstanding that seemingly was faked to make Costello appear racist. Costello said the social media images were Photoshopped by a disgruntled employee.

He claimed in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital in June 2021 that he tried feverishly to reason with Teigen and explain to her that the alleged social media posts were indeed fake but said Teigen had no interest in hearing him out and only pressed to Costello her intention for him to "get what’s coming to you."

At the time, Costello also posted alleged screenshots of his conversation with Teigen where she allegedly told him, "Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch." Teigen had publicly refuted Costello's allegations.

The controversy grew contentious enough that Teigen and Costello each stepped away from social media for a spell. But Costello said that in later communicating civilly with Teigen, he identified some takeaways that helped him mend the "unhealed trauma" he harbored for so long.

"I think that one thing that's similar about Chrissy and I is, I think we're both easy targets, and we're kind of damned if we do, and we're damned if we don't," he lamented to Fox News Digital, adding that in his estimation, Teigen has certainly turned a corner in her personal growth journey as well. "People just want to come at me, and I think they just want to come at her no matter what."

He continued: "In my case, I wasn't trying to come at her. I was trying to just really address the situation that she really hurt me with some stuff in the past, and she openly admitted to leaving the comment that she did. We talked about it and just worked it out and I wish them nothing but the absolute best."