Michael Bublé talks son’s cancer battle, says he and his wife ‘wished they didn’t wake up’ some days

Singer Michael Bublé became emotional as he spoke about his son’s battle with liver cancer this week.

Bublé, 43, told Australia’s “Today Show” Thursday he wished he was the one diagnosed and not his 5-year-old son Noah.

"There were a million times that my wife and I were just surviving, struggling to survive, and to breathe," Bublé said.

“I much rather would have it have been me," he continued. "Many times I wish that it had been."

MICHAEL BUBLE’S MUSIC CAREER ALMOST ENDED WHEN SON NOAH WAS DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER: ‘I TRULY THOUGHT I’D NEVER COME BACK’

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. The Canadian crooner took some time off to be closer with his family. In July, Bublé said he didn’t think he would return to his career.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” the singer told Australia’s Herald Sun. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is number one. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith – all of it is easily number one.”

Bublé said his son was doing well but said he and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, had days they wished they didn’t wake up.

“More times than people could understand, some days when we wished we didn’t wake up when we did, we felt the love of those people," he said. "We knew they were praying for us, we knew that there was goodness out there. It gave us faith in humanity."

SHAKIRA APPLAUDS BRITNEY SPEARS’ SALSA DANCING SKILLS

Despite the ordeal, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer said he doesn’t take his life, and the support and love from his family and friends, for granted.

“I’ve been through a lot," he said. "One of the things about going through something that my family has been through is that it gives you great perspective and one of those points of perspective is that it really allows you to appreciate the good things."