Shakira applauds Britney Spears’ salsa dancing skills

All eyes were glued to Britney Spears as she salsa danced to Shakira's hit song “Chantaje," including the Colombian pop singer herself.

Spears shared a video of her salsa dancing in heels to her social media platforms Tuesday. The pop star was joined by backup dancer Willie Gomez.

“Always so much fun dancing with my good friend Willie Gomez! He’s a total gentleman and made me feel like such a lady doing the salsa in heels for the first time today! I adore him to the max!!!!!” she tweeted.

Spears and Gomez showed off their moves while shaking to the sounds of “Chantaje.” The video caught the attention of Shakira who voiced her approval of Spears’ and Gomez’s dancing.

“Yes, you go Britney Spears! Amazing salsa dancer too!” she wrote. Shakira wasn’t the only one to notice Spears’ salsa dancing skills.

Singer Tinashe, who is currently competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” told Entertainment Tonight she would welcome the pop star on the dance floor.

"I love it! I wish she would salsa with us,” Tinashe told Entertainment Tonight of Spears’ salsa dancing video. "Come salsa with us, Britney!”