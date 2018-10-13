Michael Buble says he may retire from the music industry in 'last interview'

Micahel Buble's 10th studio album, "Love," may be his last.

On Saturday, the soulful jazz crooner annouced that he may retire from the music industry to focus on his family after recently dealing with the trauma of his son Noah's cancer battle.

After speaking out about his family's struggle at the beginning of the month, the singer admitted that he may no longer "have the stomach" for show business and would rather spend more time focusing on his loved ones.

"I don't have the stomach for it any more," he said of his music-industry career in a new interview with the Daily Mail. "The celebrity narcissism. This is my last interview. I'm retiring. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

Buble's 5-year-old son was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. The Canadian crooner took some time off to be closer with his family. In July, Buble said he didn’t think he would return to his career.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” the singer told Australia’s Herald Sun. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is number one. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith – all of it is easily number one.”

Though the release of his latest album is set for Novemeber, the singer confessed that his "perception of life" has been changed since dealing with his son's cancer battle and he’s now “embarrassed by [his] ego.”

“I decided I’ll never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have," he told the Daily Mail. "I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have."

Though the state of Noah's health has improved, the inital impact of the trauma caused the singer to realize that he had to put his family first.

"I'll never put the ego of the job ahead of my family," he told The Sunday Mirror's Notebook Magazine. 'It's the reason I've been gone for a couple of years. There was never a choice [when Noah was ill]."

In addition to his 10th studio album, Buble is also set to appear on an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" with a special segment filmed for the Stand Up To Cancer organization.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this article.