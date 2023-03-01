Expand / Collapse search
Michael B. Jordan
Published

Michael B. Jordan apologized to his mom before steamy Calvin Klein underwear ad was released

The 'Creed' star was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday where his mother was in attendance

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink | Fox News
Michael B. Jordan says he never imagined he would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

Michael B. Jordan tells Fox News Digital that although he is a "daydreamer" and can often get lost in his thoughts, he never could have imagined he would one day get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Michael B. Jordan joked that he apologized to his mother before images from his Calvin Klein underwear campaign were released.

"I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here,'" Jordan told Entertainment Tonight. "My business all out in the streets — literally," he added.

Jordan recently teamed up with Calvin Klein for their latest advertisement that put Jordan's body on display.

In the black and white images, Jordan was seen posing for the camera as well as flexing his muscles in a video uploaded to Instagram by the company. He was modeling the Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear.

Calvin Klein stated in a press release that Jordan was chosen because of his "confident ambition" and "passion and physical intensity." Addressing the visuals, the company said that they "reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."

He was photographed by Mert & Marcus, and it was the first time Jordan teamed up with the brand. 

The actor's campaign came just before he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on whether he would have imagined reaching such an accomplishment, Jordan said, "No, not even. I'm a big dreamer, so I daydream and this is beyond that." 

Michael B. Jordan attends the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony.

Michael B. Jordan attends the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Jordan added that it "feels good. Feels really good."

Jordan's family, including his mom, was in attendance to see the star receive the honor. 

"Creed III" – which premieres in theaters Friday – will showcase Jordan returning to his role as Adonis Creed and will mark his directorial debut.

The third installment of the franchise also stars Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu and Canelo Álvarez. Sylvester Stallone is notably missing from the "Creed III" cast.

Michael B. Jordan attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Creed III." This movie marks the actor's directorial debut.

Michael B. Jordan attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Creed III." This movie marks the actor's directorial debut. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire)

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in November, Stallone said that he wishes the cast well, but the franchise "was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would’ve taken it. It’s a different philosophy — Irwin Winkler’s and Michael B. Jordan’s."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

