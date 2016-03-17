Melissa Joan Hart wants to talk about religion and politics

Melissa Joan Hart, the lovable star of sitcoms like “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” is headed to the big screen with her newest movie “God’s Not Dead 2.”

The mom of three told FOX411 how faith and politics are subjects that we can’t shy away from.

“You can’t cower away from certain things,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people don’t like the controversy. They don’t like to discuss [religion]. They don’t like to debate; I love that stuff. If it wasn't for the fact that my family was under a close scrutiny I would probably want to run for [political office] someday or something. I am always the one at dinner parties where people are like ‘don't talk about religion or politics’ and I’m like ‘can we please talk about religion or politics?’ I love debating and I love hearing other perspectives on everything.”

Hart said she is “flabbergasted” by the presidential candidates now.

“I am flabbergasted by everything going on…I don’t believe one of them (the politicians),” she said. “I am just floored by everything going on and honestly just praying daily for this country and everything going on that the right thing happens.”

The 39-year-old star also teaches the importance of prayer to her sons as she herself learns more about her faith from her Bible study.

“I think [prayer is] really important; I just read recently a scientific study on prayer how people that do pray and pray avidly tend to have more peace of mind,” she said. “I always believed in God… I always understood Jesus and believed in him but then questioned a lot about Jesus. I finally realized I do believe in Jesus as my Lord and Savior. But recently I discovered the Holy Spirit and I think it’s so funny now when people find this ‘meditation’— which I think is prayer— they think they have an intuition and I’m like that’s The Holy Spirit!”

In “God’s Not Dead 2,” Hart plays a history teacher whose faith comes under attack when she responds to a question from a student about Jesus with scripture. Hart revealed this role was unlike anything she has taken on before.

“It was an interesting character for me to play because she is not opposite of me but her personality is very different,” she explained. “It was a challenge but it was really fun to be able to do that—to sit on a set and not have to go wild with dialogue and action…but at the same time I do relate to her struggle, while she is faithful she is also wondering ‘where are you God? I need you, don't forsake me.’”

But unlike her character, Hart is completely confident.

“I really truly believe in my heart that at the age I am at, and what I have seen, and what I have done —raising children— I know who I am and I know what I stand for and what I believe in.”

“God’s Not Dead 2” hits theaters April 1st.