Melissa Gilbert 'stands with' Timothy Busfield: Inside the Hollywood love story tested by scandal

Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert are holding tight to their wedding vows as the actor faces child sex abuse allegations.

Gilbert has offered support to her husband of 12 years throughout the investigation. According to Busfield's arrest warrant, filed by authorities and obtained by Fox News Digital, Gilbert was present on speakerphone during the detective's interview with the actor on Nov. 3, 2025.

The "Little House on the Prairie" actress is now standing by Busfield after he was charged with child sex crimes, leading her to cancel an upcoming public event. The star chose not to make any public statements following her husband's arrest, falling in line with guidance from Busfield's lawyers to stay silent as the legal process unfolds.

"Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time," Gilbert's rep shared in a statement with Fox News Digital. "Any purported 'statements' circulating online – including AI-generated deepfakes of her 'breaking her silence' – should not be treated as coming from her. She is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds."

"During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment," the statement continued. "Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected."

Gilbert’s lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie, canceled a scheduled virtual Q&A. The brand cited Gilbert's need for "privacy and space" when canceling Friday's "Ask Melissa Anything" session.

"We’re reaching out with an important update about Friday’s Modern Prairie event," an email from the brand read, according to People magazine. "Due to an unexpected scheduling change, Melissa will not be available, and the event has been canceled. We know many of you were looking forward to gathering together, and we truly appreciate your understanding as we respect Melissa’s need for privacy and space."

"We’ll share details about a rescheduled date as soon as we’re able. Thank you for continuing to show care, empathy, and support within our community."

Judge Felicia Blea-Rivera ordered Busfield held without bond pending his next hearing, scheduled for Jan. 20. The judge also set a Jan. 29 deadline for a preliminary hearing.

Busfield, 68, surrendered Tuesday to local authorities on child sex abuse charges, days after an arrest warrant was issued for "The West Wing" actor. He was held without bail at the time of his arrest on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

The "Thirtysomething" star denied the claims upon surrendering and is "determined to clear his name," according to a statement from his lawyer, Larry Stein, provided to Fox News Digital.

Gilbert and Busfield met in a bar back in 2012. The two have both described their meeting as love at first sight.

"It sounds cliché to say it, but it really was like getting hit with a thunderbolt," she told People magazine in 2024. "It just seemed right and inevitable. . . . The next morning when I woke up, my first thought was, ‘I'm going to marry him,’ and I then my next thought was, ‘You're a crazy person.'"

"Then I thought, ‘Well, why don't we start with brunch?’ and I grabbed my phone, and I went to text him to ask if he wanted to meet. He texted me [at the same time] and asked if I wanted to meet for brunch," she added. "That's when I thought, ‘Maybe I'm not so crazy. Maybe this is right.’ We met for brunch, and I knew . . . It just made sense."

They were both previously married and blended their families in a wedding ceremony held in April 2013.

Gilbert is a mom to two adult sons, Dakota and Michael, while Busfield is a dad to three kids — Samuel, Daisy and Wilson.

Gilbert and Busfield bought a home in the Catskills back in 2019, where they reside together.

"This is one of those places that most people would say, 'Are you nuts?' if you expressed interest in buying it," Gilbert previously told The New York Times. "But Tim and I are the best kind of nuts. We're hopeful visionaries. We knew this house would shelter us well and serve us well."

Gilbert has shared moments from her marriage to Busfield online, often praising the "Designated Survivor" star as her soulmate.

"I have never been more content, more cherished, or happier," she wrote on Instagram to honor their 6th wedding anniversary in 2019. "Every day, even the difficult ones, is filled with a joy I never could have imagined. I love you, my sweet husband. Happy anniversary."

The couple celebrated their 12th anniversary this past April.

"12 years of true partnership, love, laughter, compassion, commitment, passion, laughter, cooking, kids, grandchildren, chickens, dogs, creating homes, films, plays, television," Gilbert wrote on her Instagram, which has since been deactivated. "12 years of writing together, traveling, cuddling, delicious meals, romantic getaways, spooning, reflecting, meditating, praying."